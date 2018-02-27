Drivers are being given the opportunity to learn about Saskatchewan's first "diverging diamond" interchange (DDI) in a series of public information sessions this week.

The new interchange, which is the first in Saskatchewan and the second in Canada, is located at the Pilot Butte overpass.

A diagram of the new interchange was on display at the first of the public sessions, held at the Cornwall Centre in Regina on Tuesday.

The DDI is designed to make left turns easier. (Government of Saskatchewan)

The DDI switches traffic to the opposite side of the road, allowing commuters to merge onto another lane before remaining traffic shifts back to the proper side of the road.

Gary Zeiler, a driver who attended Tuesday's public information session, said he is not worried about the new interchange.

"It'll be interesting that people [will] remember to be — that they're on the left side of the road as they're crossing," said Zeiler.

Interested drivers take in the information on Saskatchewan's only DDI. (CBC News)

Public sessions

There are more opportunities to learn about the new interchange.

Wednesday, Feb. 28 – Open house – Pilot Butte Recreation Centre from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. CST

Thursday, March 1 – Public information session – Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre, Regina, from 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 3 – Public walk through of diverging diamond interchange from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.