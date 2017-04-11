The potential scrapping of the City of Regina's Playescapes program is a disappointment to some Regina residents.

"It's pretty discouraging for families in the neighbourhood," said Michael Parker, executive director of the North Central Community Association.

Parker said the program is valuable, especially for inner-city kids who might not have a lot of recreational options. He noted the program is also used by other neighbourhoods.

Parker said the program potentially being cut would be discouraging for families in the city. (Micki Cowan/CBC)

"I wish perhaps that some other options could be considered," Parker said, noting his own children have used the program.

Shawna Oochoo said the program was useful for easing her schedule as a single parent when she took advantage of it but it also had a positive impact on her daughter.

"It was one of those programs that was free to the communities and without it, it's just unfortunate," Oochoo said. "What else are these families going to do? Where else are these kids going to go?"

Oochoo echoed Parker's statements that there doesn't seem to be a lot of alternative options for kids.

"This offered the opportunity for her to go and have fun and learn and just meet other kids," Oochoo said of her daughter and the program.

Hill said the program is a way to engage children with recreational and physical activities at the neighbourhood level. (Micki Cowan/CBC)

The program has been around for approximately 40 years in some form or another and is intended to engage children at the neighbourhood level in recreational and physical activities, according to Emmaline Hill, manager of community and cultural development for the city of Regina.

The city is looking to cut costs due to a $10.3 million funding shortfall after the province axed its grants-in-lieu program and boosted the sales tax. The grants-in-lieu program saw two Crown corporations — SaskPower and SaskEnergy — give municipalities money.

Cutting Playescapes would save the city $125,200 annually.

There are 1,553 registered participants in the program. Including unregistered people dropping by, the program averaged about 900 visits a day in the summer of 2016, Hill said.