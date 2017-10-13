The government of Saskatchewan is looking for the public's input as it mulls over replacing the rules governing direct sellers.

The province's Direct Sellers Act governs who can sell products in the province through door-to-door sales or over the telephone.

Some of the key issues in the consultations are just who should be considered a direct seller, whether the current licensing exemptions should remain in place, and what exactly should constitute "direct selling."

For instance, right now people selling such things as newspapers, fuel, and fresh food are exempt from licensing under the rules governing direct sellers.

The government also wants to know whether the term of contracts negotiated with direct sellers should be limited.

Door-to-door scams can lock people into pricey and lengthy contracts for items such as water softeners or furnaces.

More information can be found online.

The deadline for public input is Nov. 15.