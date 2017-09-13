The deputy clerk for the City of Regina says she is "embarrassed" to learn that her masters of business administration degree comes from a school that is part of the world's largest diploma mill.

Erna Hall said she did wonder about an MBA which took less than a year to complete and cost about $1,500 US but she said she also feels duped by Almeda University, which granted her the phoney degree.

"Yes," she said, when asked if she feels deceived by the institution. "And I'm taking some ownership."

"When it quacks like a duck and walks like a duck — it should have been a duck," she said.

Hall is one of hundreds of people across Canada who could have fake degrees from schools affiliated with a Pakistan-based IT firm called Axact, according to an investigation by CBC's Marketplace.

Almeda part of international diploma mill scheme

With the help of former Axact employees, court documents and by piecing together digital clues online, Marketplace determined Almeda University is part of Axact's vast international diploma mill scheme. Like all the schools Marketplace uncovered, there is no brick and mortar campus, just websites where customers can often trade in "life experience" to purchase a degree.

Marketplace producers were also able to purchase two PhDs from Almeda University after a series of phone calls. All Marketplace had to do was provide a backstory over the phone with a "school" representative, detailing work history and past education.

For $1,550 US, Marketplace actually received three PhDs — two from Almeda and one from Axact-affiliated Gatesville University. One of the degrees was sent for free. No course work was ever done for any of them.

Almeda University went offline during the summer, but this screengrab shows how it appeared to prospective students. (CBC)

Almeda University's website went offline this summer.

A lawyer for Axact told Marketplace it does not condone any of the alleged actions done by its "clients" and refuted any claims that it owns these websites.

"Axact does not own or operate any online education web sites or schools, and there has never been any evidence produced to show that Axact owns or operates any such web sites or schools," said Axact's U.S. lawyer Todd A. Holleman in a written response.

Deputy clerk says degree took more than money

Hall said she did more than just pay money for her degree.

While the program did provide credit for life experience, as well as classes she had taken at the University of Regina, Hall said she also did online course work and was required to write a paper at the end of the program, though she could not remember which online courses or the subject of the final paper.

Hall said it took her a little less than a year to finish the online course sometime after the year 2000, but said she could not remember the precise year she obtained the Almeda MBA.

She said she would need to check her records, but when CBC called back to arrange an on-camera interview Hall declined a follow-up interview or to clarify her responses further via email.

Hall said her current job as deputy clerk did not require an MBA. She said she got the job after working her way up through various positions at city hall for two decades.

The executive director of Human Resources at the City of Regina says he sympathizes with an employee who thought she was obtaining a legitimate degree. (Kevin O'Connor/CBC)

"My performance at this position and with this organization speaks for itself," she said.

After being contacted by CBC, Hall removed her online resume from LinkedIn and said she will no longer say she has an MBA.

City official 'sympathizes' with Hall

Officials with the City of Regina refused an interview, but sent a written statement from its executive director of human resources JP Cullen.

It says it does robust background checks on employees who work in positions of public safety. "Do we validate that our firefighters have graduate from fire college? You bet," reads the written statement.

"We also validate the credentials of our engineers through the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan (APEGS)."

As for Hall, Cullen confirms she did not require an MBA to become deputy clerk. In his statement he says the city sympathizes with an employee who believed she was getting a legitimate degree on her own time and with her own money.