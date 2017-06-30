A courier service based in Melville, Sask., has received approval to take over some of the routes formerly operated by the now-defunct Saskatchewan Transportation Company.

DiCal Transport will offer passenger bus service for Yorkton, Melville, Balcarres, Fort Qu'Appelle and Regina, starting July 10.

The business says it plans to expand to communities such as Canora, Kamsack, Preeceville and Sturgis in the near future.

DiCal was one of a number of companies that applied to the province to handle STC routes after the government shuttered the Crown-owned bus company this spring as part of cost-saving measures.