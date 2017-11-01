Hockey player Kaleb Dahlgren wants to changes people's perspectives about diabetes.

Dahlgren, who has been living with Type 1 diabetes since he was four years old, plays forward with the Humboldt Broncos in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.

He came up with the idea of Dahlgren's Diabeauties a couple of years ago. Dahlgren said there was overwhelming support from the Broncos when he pitched it earlier this year.

At each of the Broncos home games in November, a child with Type 1 diabetes will be featured as a Dahlgren's Diabeauty. The child and their parents will be given complimentary game tickets. The child will get to wear a special jersey for the night, and participate in the puck drop.

Kaleb Dahlgren plays for the Humboldt Broncos. (Submitted by Kaleb Dahlgren)

After the game, the family will get to meet and chat with Dahlgren.

"I'll talk to them about the issues I had growing up with Type 1 diabetes, and find out where they are with their life, as they live with diabetes," said Dalhgren, who is an ambassador for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Dahlgren is an ambassador for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. (Submitted by Kaleb Dahlgren)

He said that Dahlgren's Diabeauties is his way of giving back for the help and support he's been given.

"Growing up, I didn't really have anyone to look up to," Dahlgren said.

"There really was no one who had Type 1 diabetes that was playing sports, and people think if you have diabetes you have to quit sports. That's not true.

"My parents were super supportive, and got me to realize I can still pursue my games and passions and play sports at the highest level possible. I want to help others that way."