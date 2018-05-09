Experts say Regina lacks post-detox support

The Regina Detox Centre has seen more and more people striving to shake the grip of hard drugs and alcohol.

Manager Troy Neiszner says the facility is mostly keeping up with demand, but that there is a lack of support during the transition from detox to treatment.

On most days, the centre receives between ten to 15 calls from people inquiring about or booking a bed.

"Alcohol is our most common substance that they're withdrawing from. However, crystal meth is closely behind," Neiszner said.

Addictions counsellor Rand Teed said the absence of transitional support after detox often leads to relapse. (Photo: Eric Scouten) The demand for services has increased in the last few years, he said.

The facility has a social detox program that has 25 individual rooms, a lounge space and programming. On average, 20 of the social beds are occupied and the remaining five booked.

"A few years ago, we didn't have as many beds occupied — around 12 or 13 back in 2014," he said.​

It also has 20 beds in an area meant for a 24-hour stay.

Wait times a little longer

Neiszner said people are staying longer — about six days — in the social detox and programming has increased.

We don't have any transitional beds. - Troy Neiszner

The facility tries to connect patients with a therapist before discharge and use medication to combat physical withdrawal symptoms.

"Patients now are getting a little more stable before they leave."

However, as the length of stay has risen, so have wait times.

"At times, you can't just get in the same day," Neiszner said, adding the wait doesn't typically exceed two days and people in desperate need will be accommodated in the short-term brief detox.

The Regina Detox Centre has had 45 beds since it opened in 2010. When asked if that's still enough amid the increase in demand, Neizner said "that's a good question."

"We've been able to accommodate, I think, most of the individuals in a fairly timely manner."

Lack of immediate support for patients post-detox

Neiszner said his concern is what happens once a patient leaves detox.

"We don't have any transitional beds," he said, calling it their "biggest gap" and "biggest challenge."

Troy Neiszner manages the Regina Detox Centre, and said they try to offer smudging once a day and educational opportunities for patients in social detox. (Kirk Fraser/CBC) "We can stabilize them here at detox, give them some education, but the transitional housing — from detox to treatment — is what is really an area that I think is still needed."

Longtime addictions counsellor and educator Rand Teed agrees.

"There isn't a residential place to go to get out of whatever craziness that you're living in, that will help keep you safe until you get into treatment."

People often end up back in detox within a month if they aren't supported, he said.

Teed said addicts are emotionally vulnerable after detox and a relapse is likely without support. This weighs heavy upon the person trying to recover as well as the health care system, he said.

"If you're just constantly recycling that person through detox over and over again, you're significantly increasing health care costs," he said.

"We wouldn't take somebody, put them in the hospital and half-fix a broken arm, we would keep them in services until they were able to look after themselves."

Detox is a good start, but it only touches the surfaces of the issues underlying addiction, he said.