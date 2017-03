The body of a woman who had been missing in northern Saskatchewan since March 23 has been found, RCMP say.

The body of 47-year-old Melinda Gladys Charles was found Monday afternoon and police say her death is considered suspicious. The RCMP did not say where her body was found.

She was last seen in the Deschambault Lake area last week, approximately 140 kilometres west of Flin Flon, Man.

Charles was from Stanley Mission, Sask.

The investigation is ongoing and RCMP's major crime unit is involved.