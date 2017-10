A 39-year-old man from Deschambault Lake, Sask., is dead after a rollover during the weekend.

Nipawin RCMP say the rollover occurred on Highway 106 at noon on Saturday, when a southbound pickup truck left the road and rolled.

The 39-year-old man, who was a passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three others — a 25-year-old man, a 25-year-old woman and a 30-year-old woman — sustained minor injuries.

RCMP are investigating.

Nipawin is approximately 180 kilometres south of Deschambault Lake.