A senior government official has announced her bid for leader of the Saskatchewan Party and premier of the province.

Alanna Koch, deputy minister to the premier and cabinet secretary, made the announcement Monday and said she would continue building on the foundation of Brad Wall's policies.

She will take an immediate leave of absence from the position.

Kent Campbell, deputy minister of intergovernmental affairs, will fill the positions of deputy minister to the premier and cabinet secretary in the interim.

Koch's background is in agriculture, as a former executive director of the Western Canadian Wheat Growers and as president of the Canadian Agri-Food Trade Alliance, among other organizations.

"I've helped open doors so our farmers can sell their beef, wheat and canola all over the world," she said in a press release.

She has worked for the government for 21 years, including a stint as the deputy minister of agriculture for eight years.

Koch was named as the deputy minister to the premier in May 2016, replacing Doug Moen, and was appointed two months later in July. She is the first woman to hold the position.

Koch joins cabinet ministers Ken Cheveldayoff, Tina Beaudry-Mellor, Gord Wyant and Jeremy Harrison in the leadership race.

The Sask. Party will elect a new leader in January.