The West Grandstand demolition at the old Taylor Field took to a snail-paced start.

It was supposed to take place at 1:00 p.m. CST, but things didn't get moving until nearly 2:30 p.m.

Budget Demolition, the company responsible for the stadium teardown, said the delay was due to checking safety and security measures. But that wasn't enough for both disgruntled and comedic audience members to resist posting to social media.

A mixed bag of online responses ensued.

At this point, I am guessing Capital Pointe will be up before the west-side grandstand comes down. #RiderPride — @scruffyregina

This is costing Regina’s economy so much productivity. Granted it’s Friday afternoon. — @timassie

Even my dad moves faster than that demolition. — @PGrzesina

The stadium demolition was delayed because there are still fans trying to get down the ramps from last season. — @RealChrisCote

For those that can’t wait. #controlledcollapse artist interpretation of the Taylor field collapse pic.twitter.com/wDySXbGzcP — @realnameisSkip

I absolutely love that #taylorfield put up a fight going down. She was just as reluctant to say goodbye as the rest of us #Riders — @BeeLCee1987

The remaining portions of the stadium are set to be demolished and cleaned up by mid-December.