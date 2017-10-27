The West Grandstand demolition at the old Taylor Field took to a snail-paced start.

It was supposed to take place at 1:00 p.m. CST, but things didn't get moving until nearly 2:30 p.m.

Budget Demolition, the company responsible for the stadium teardown, said the delay was due to checking safety and security measures. But that wasn't enough for both disgruntled and comedic audience members to resist posting to social media.

A mixed bag of online responses ensued.

The remaining portions of the stadium are set to be demolished and cleaned up by mid-December.