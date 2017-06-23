The defence lawyers representing three men accused of killing Shawn Douglas of Regina will not be calling any witnesses to the stand.

Douglas's body was found in the bushes off a grid road northeast of the city in August 2014. Joshua Wilson, 26, Johnathon Peepeetch, 26, and Dennis Thompson, 35, are accused of first-degree murder by beating him to death.

The Crown has called dozens of witnesses to testify, but defence lawyer Kathy Hodgson-Smith said the defence will not be calling any of its own witnesses.

The lawyer, who represents Thompson, said it's quite common for the defence to not call witnesses.

"There's no onus on an accused person to prove they're not guilty," she said.

Over the weekend, the judge will meet with the defence and Crown lawyers to finalize the jury charge before closing arguments at the Court of Queen's Bench on Monday.

Following those arguments, the jury will be sequestered while it makes its decision.

Hodgson-Smith said the decision could take some time due to the amount of evidence the jury needs to go through.