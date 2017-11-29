With marijuana legalization coming, Saskatchewan will have a zero tolerance policy on drug-impaired driving, but criminal defence lawyer Mark Brayford has raised some concerns.

The provincial and federal governments eventually hope to have technology in place to monitor the level of THC, for example, in the blood of someone behind the wheel.

THC, or or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis.

But Saskatoon criminal defence lawyer Mark Brayford is casting some doubts on the proposed legal limits.

Some of the levels being looked at by the government are between two and five nanograms for legal impairment.

"There's no close correlation between the level of the THC in one's blood and the level of impairment," Brayford told CBC Radio's The Afternoon Edition on Tuesday.

Drug-impaired driving has been illegal but the available resources to test and convict is inadequate, according to Joe Hargrave, the minister responsible for SGI.

Brayford said he supports the province in its efforts to make the penalties known for impaired driving, in regard to vehicle suspensions, licence suspensions and monetary penalties.

"We have the harshest penalties around," Brayford said.

Mark Brayford said there is no correlation between the level of THC in a person's blood and their level of impairment. (Charles Hamilon/CBC)

Some of penalties include a zero tolerance alcohol policy for new drivers even though the provincial limit for experienced drivers is a BAC of .04.

New drivers found to have alcohol in their system receive a licence suspension of 60 days and their vehicle impounded for three days on the first offence.

One area where Brayford takes issue is Saskatchewan drivers having their licences suspended or vehicles impounded before they have their day in court.

"It's not fair. In Canada, we have this presumption of innocence — that you're innocent unless they can prove you're guilty after a fair trial."

Brayford said Sask. "copied" that aspect of the legislation from Alberta even though the law of a mandatory roadside suspension was struck down by the Alberta Court of Appeal.

"Quite frankly, that's kind of a Banana Republic kind of thing to do — to give your punishment before your trial."