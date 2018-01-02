The deep freeze in parts of Saskatchewan is over — for now.

Temperatures will continue to warm up through the rest of the week, with Friday expected to be the warmest day in the province.

Regina, Saskatoon, Meadow Lake and the Battlefords are forecast to see highs of around –3 C to –7 C. Prince Albert, La Ronge and Yorkton in the east parts of the province will see cooler temperatures, with highs hovering around –12 C.

In the northern parts of the province, such as Collins Bay and Uranium City, temperatures are still down hovering around –27 C.

The last days of 2017 and into 2018 saw most of Canada — and all of Saskatchewan at one point — under extreme cold warnings.

Temperature highs for most of the week hovered around –25 C to –30 C, with the wind chill making it feel as cold as –40 C or lower. For Saskatchewan, the wave of extreme cold came after some of the warmest weeks December has had in the province.

"If December had ended [on Dec. 21], it would have been one of the warmest Decembers on record in Saskatchewan," David Phillips, senior climatologist for Environment Canada, told CBC last week.

"And then, all of a sudden, it's a punch in the face."