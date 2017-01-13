It's another morning of extreme cold for Saskatchewan, but there's some light at the end of the tunnel.

Environment Canada said Friday that a large section of the southeast corner of the province — a region that includes Regina — was under an extreme cold warning.

Temperatures were in the –20s and –30s C in the pre-dawn hours with wind speeds of 15 to 20 kilometres per hour.

That was combining to produce extreme wind chills of –40 to –45 across the eastern half of southern Saskatchewan.

When it's that cold, frostbite on exposed skin is possible within 10 minutes, the weather agency says.

Milder temperatures are expected in Saskatchewan later this morning.

At 7 a.m. CST, there was a wide variation in temperatures across the province, with a low of about –33 in Prince Albert and a high of –18 in Rockglen.

Considerably warmer weather is expected by early next week, with temperatures in the low minus single digits.