RCMP have confirmed fatalities and a "number of injuries" in an accident involving a hockey team bus in Saskatchewan.

The accident took place on Highway 35, about 30 kilometres north of Tisdale, Sask., near the junction of Highway 335, when a semi-trailer collided with a passenger bus, the RCMP said.

It was not immediately clear how many people were killed and injured.

STARS Air Ambulance has also been dispatched.

The Humboldt Broncos Jr 'A' Hockey Club had been scheduled to play the Nipawin Hawks Friday night, but the Nipawin Hawks had written a Facebook post shortly after 6 p.m. CST that the hockey game was cancelled, due to an accident involving the Broncos' team bus.

Humboldt Mayor Rob Muench said he first heard about the crash on social media.

"It was horrifying," he said, noting there are several "local kids" on the team.

"It's going to hit the community hard. It's not a good day for Humboldt."

Traffic will be blocked or restricted for several hours and drivers can expect lengthy delays. Drivers are asked to avoid the area, if possible.