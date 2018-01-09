A 44-year-old man has died in custody in the northern Saskatchewan community of Pelican Narrows.

The RCMP said in a news release the man was found unresponsive in the Pelican Narrows RCMP detachment cell area at about 9 a.m. CST on Monday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP have asked the Prince Albert Police Service to conduct an independent investigation into the death. They have also asked the Ministry of Justice to appoint an independent observer.

Police said no further information will be made available at this time because the death is the subject of an external investigation.

The name of the deceased is not being released at this time.