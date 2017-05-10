The Saskatchewan Craft Brewers Association says it's hopeful local brews will be on tap for the Regina Rocks Mosaic Stadium event later this month.

The May 27 test event, taking place at the new Mosaic stadium at Evraz Centre, will feature performances by Bryan Adams, Our Lady Peace and Johnny Reid. But the question of whether local brews will make it into the mix has loomed over the event.

On Wednesday, Jamie Singer, the treasurer of the craft brewers association, said it was told by Regina Exhibition Association Limited, which operates Evraz Place, that a written offer is in the works.

"We hope to be in full force," said Singer, who's also the co-owner of Regina-based Rebellion Brewing. "We have 13 members of the SCBA. We would like proper representation for all of them if possible."

Details coming soon

Molson Canada has exclusive pouring rights at the stadium, though the company's contract with the Saskatchewan Roughriders does allow for craft beers at the stadium.

The new Mosaic Stadium in Regina. (Alliance Energy/Twitter)

Ironing out the specifics of that arrangement has taken some time, however, according to an initial release issued by the association on Wednesday.

"We were assured [by representatives of the stadium] we'd know by the end of the month if indeed we'd be in the stadium for test event 2 and how that would look," Kari Stenson, president of the association, said in the release.

"We have yet to hear anything; REAL [Regina Exhibition Association Limited] has been really quiet."

But a subsequent release from the association later in the day offered a more positive outlook on the situation.

"REAL and the SCBA will issue a press release very soon that will provide details for how the members of the SCBA will be able to provide locally made craft beer in the new stadium," the later release stated.