The deadlines for Saskatchewan anglers to remove their fishing shacks from the ice have been set.

Shacks located south of Highway 16 must be removed from the ice by March 15. Anglers have until March 31st to remove shacks north of Highway 16.

In a statement, the province said ice fishing shacks are abandoned every year and can pose a threat to people who use the lakes during the summer.

Debris from the abandoned structures can also pose environmental hazards when they wash up on shore.

People are required to display their name, address and contact numbers on the shacks in large, legible letters.

If shelters are not removed, the owners may be prosecuted and the shacks may be seized.

Anglers are also asked to take their litter with them as well.

The province reminds people to exercise caution and be aware of ice conditions.