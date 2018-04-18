Funeral for Humboldt Broncos athletic therapist Dayna Brons to be held Wednesday

The funeral for Dayna Brons, the athletic therapist for the Humboldt Broncos, will be held in Humboldt on Wednesday morning.

It will be open to the public, however no video or photographs will be permitted.

Brons, 24, was one of 16 people killed as a result of the collision between the Broncos team bus and semi-truck on April 6. Thirteen others were injured.

Brons died in hospital, five days after the collision.

One other person on board died in the following days, while 14 people died at the scene of the crash.

Following her death, her family released a statement to say Brons died peacefully, surrounded by "those she loved and those who loved her. Dayna will be forever remembered for her joyful smile, and her passion and love of sport."

Brons, who is from Lake Lenore, will have her funeral held at the Elgar Petersen Arena in Humboldt, home of the Broncos.

A funeral will also be held for one of 10 Humboldt Broncos players killed in the crash, Conner Lukan, in his home town of Slave Lake, Alta. on Wednesday afternoon.