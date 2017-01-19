A schizophrenic man who has spent most of his life in prison is going to stay there for the foreseeable future.

The Supreme Court today dismissed an application for leave to appeal by David Adrian McCallum, 39, who was declared a dangerous offender and sentenced in Saskatchewan in 2012.

'I think anyone who knows his circumstances would have sympathy for him.' - Andrew Davis

"It is a sad comment on our society that those who offend because of mental health issues must languish in prison exacerbating their conditions," wrote the Court of Appeal judges in their 2016 decision.

Despite that, the appeal court did not find error with McCallum's designation as a dangerous offender or his indeterminate sentence.

Dangerous offender

McCallum's most recent conviction came after he attacked a fellow inmate, who was lying on a couch in a common room, and stabbed him in the face with a pencil. He also threatened to kill him.

"I think anyone who knows his circumstances would have sympathy for him," said Andrew Davis, who argued for the Crown when the case was appealed in 2016.

"But that wasn't the ultimate question for either the trial judge or for the Court of Appeal to decide in this case; it was about what will adequately protect the public."

Troubled childhood

McCallum has dozens of previous convictions, dating back decades.

His first illegal act came when he was seven years old, according to court documents. He stole a bicycle.

He was convicted of his first violent offence when he was 16.

Court documents say McCallum's upbringing was marred by "instability, chaos, abuse and neglect." His parents struggled with drugs and alcohol, and abused him physically and emotionally.

He was also sexually assaulted by an older sister, and began spending time on the streets at the age of five after being expelled from school for throwing urine at a teacher.

McCallum has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia but does not accept his diagnosis and, as a result, does not always take his prescribed medication.

Mental illness common

Having a mental illness puts McCallum among the majority of inmates, according to Greg Fleet, CEO of the John Howard Society of Saskatchewan.

"Our understanding is that well above 70 per cent of those serving sentences and on remand are suffering from some level of mental illness and/or addiction issues," Fleet said.

He said the best place for mentally ill inmates to be treated is in hospital rather than jail. McCallum is currently at the regional psychiatric facility in Saskatoon.

Davis said inmates there, including McCallum, have tended to do better with that level of treatment and supervision than in an institution like the maximum-security Prince Albert penitentiary, where mentally ill people fare "much poorer."