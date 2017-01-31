On Sunday night, Jamie Gallon sent a text to his daughter. Fourteen minutes later, a call came into Regina police: Gallon was dead. He was hit by a vehicle while on his bike.

When police arrived at Ross Avenue and McDonald Street in Regina's industrial area, they found Gallon unconscious. Whoever hit Gallon had left the scene.

'He went to Saskatchewan to become a happier man and that's what he did.' - Ashley Welsh-Gallon

"If I answered that text message as soon as I saw it he might be alive right now," said 21-year-old Ashley Welsh-Gallon.

"I was the last person he ever talked to."

Welsh-Gallon's father moved to Saskatchewan from Ontario a few years ago to find work because he was "in a rut."

When she graduated from high school in 2013, her father flew home to surprise her. It was the last time she would see him in person.

"I know that he died on Sunday being happy. He was the happiest I'd ever seen him," said Welsh-Gallon, who lives with her husband and four-month-old son in Port Hope, Ont.

Ashley Welsh-Gallon, her husband, Justin Fraser, and their four-month-old son, William. His grandfather Jamie was not able to meet him. (Submitted by Ashley Welsh-Gallon)

Gallon sent a text on Saturday to his daughter saying he was going to be starting a new job on Monday and was looking at a new apartment.

"He was such a good man. He always had good intentions," said Welsh-Gallon. "He went to Saskatchewan to become a happier man and that's what he did."

Looking for person responsible

On Monday, police said they had no witnesses to the collision and were hoping CCTV from nearby businesses may offer clues.

Welsh-Gallon said her father rode his bike "24/7."

She is hoping the driver will see her father — and his story — and come forward.

"He left me, his daughter, and now a grandson that he'll never get to meet."

Bringing Gallon home

Welsh-Gallon's mother, Julie Welsh, started a Gofundme page to cover the cost of getting Gallon home to Ontario.

She said he was saving up money to eventually move back and live closer to her and his grandson.

"We want him back home in Ontario. We want him here in his hometown in Cambridge," Welsh-Gallon said.