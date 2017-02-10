The Montreal Alouettes' Anthony Calvillo was in Regina last night with some kind words for the team's latest high-profile acquisition — ex-Riders quarterback Darian Durant.

As QB, Cavillo lead Montreal to Grey Cup victories over Durant's Riders in 2009 and 2010, with the first of those championships being the infamous (to Riders' fans) "13th man" game.

Cavillo, who retired from playing in 2014, is now the team's quarterbacks coach.

Anthony Cavillo was in Regina on Thursday. (Twitter)

He was in the Riders' home city as a guest speaker for a fundraiser, where he said he's excited about working closely with his erstwhile rival.

"You should be proud of what this guy has done for your city," Calvillo said to a crowd of several hundred as a photo of Durant hoisting the Grey Cup after the hometown win in 2013 flashed on the screen behind him.

"I am looking forward to getting the chance to learn from him and he's going to learn from me, and we're going to be a whole lot better just like you guys are going to be a whole lot better."

Officials said nearly $60,000 was raised for the Big Brothers organization at the Kinsmen Sports Celebrity Dinner and Auction on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, it turns out Montreal (with Durant presumably the QB) will be the first team Saskatchewan will face in the regular season this summer. The matchup at Percival Molson Stadium is June 22.