Appeal dismissed in 2010 killing of ATM repairman Roger Byer

The man convicted of second-degree murder in the death of a Saskatchewan ATM technician had his appeal dismissed.

Roger Byer was last seen servicing an ATM in Melfort, Sask., in January 2010. His body was found next to his service truck in an isolated and abandoned farmyard in April that year.

Byer had been shot three times, and police believed about $23,000 was missing from his service truck.

Daniel Smith was convicted of second-degree murder in the case in a 2016 jury trial.

He brought his appeal of that verdict to the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal in February. He argued the trial judge should have warned the jury about the character of the witnesses, saying they had a potential motive to lie under oath.

One key witness was his friend who had sold him the gun, and the other was his former common-law spouse, who was with him at the time of the murder.

She testified Smith had shot Byer, while in his own testimony, Smith said she was the one who shot him.

In their appeal decision, dated June 1, Justices Lian Schwann, Georgina Jackson and Neal W. Caldwell determined the trial judge took a measured approach in choosing not to warn the jury about the character of the witnesses, and dismissed the appeal.

Smith is serving a sentence of life imprisonment with no eligibility for parole for 12 years.