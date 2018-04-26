Father of teen killed in Humboldt crash calling on Sask. government to fix 'dangerous' intersections

​The father of a teen who died in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash is asking the premier of Saskatchewan to make highway intersections safer.

Russ Herold was eating breakfast Thursday morning when he reached out to Premier Scott Moe via Twitter.

<a href="https://twitter.com/PremierScottMoe?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PremierScottMoe</a> please consider fixing all the dangerous intersections in the province over patching holes, make that a priority. Intersections such as the one involving the Humboldt bus would never exist on the Trans Canada so why do they exist in the rest of Sask. Reconsider. —@RussHerold12

Herold's son Adam was killed when a semi and a bus carrying the Broncos, a junior hockey team, collided at the intersection of provincial Highways 35 and 335.

Herold said in an interview Thursday he doesn't think intersections like this exist on the Trans-Canada Highway in Saskatchewan. He questioned why the rest of the province should have to live with what he calls dangerous intersections.

"I think [fixing the intersections] should be a priority instead of patching highway spots," he said.

He suggested cutting back trees, mowing the ditch all the way up to the right-of-way, installing an overhead light and rumble strips as potential steps to improve safety at the intersection.

"Don't keep living with the issue until something like this happens [again]," he said.

The crash happened at the corner of Highways 35 and 335. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

Premier Scott Moe said Thursday the government is waiting to hear recommendations from RCMP, the Ministry of Highways or SGI.

"The first intent we have is to wait for the recommendations, if they should come, from those that are involved and we'll look at those recommendations and we'll make those decisions at that point in time," Moe said.

He said the government will consider any recommendations "swiftly."

Ryan Meili, leader of the opposition, said the intersection definitely needs to be looked at.

"There's no question that we need to seriously look at that accident and find out if there's any way that the design of the intersection could be different," He said.

Meili went on to say the government should look at intersections across the province.

Herold said he hopes the government makes the intersection and others like it a priority immediately following the investigation.

"If there's been numerous accidents at the intersection, there must be a problem," he said.