Clean up is underway in Saskatchewan after an unusually strong low pressure system tore through the province Tuesday night.

At least 17 stations across the province reported gusts at or over 100 kilometres per hour overnight Tuesday. Moose Jaw topped the charts with gusts to 131 km/h at around 10 p.m. CST.

Regina saw gusts at around 119 km/h just before midnight.

Gusts in Sask. topped 100 km/h in many areas Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. (Christy Climenhaga/CBC)

The strongest of the winds were felt as the storm system's cold front swept through. Though very strong, the system moved through very quickly, with the frontline passing through the province in around five hours.

Wind warnings have now been lifted in Saskatchewan. Winds will likely gust to 60 km/h this morning, before easing this afternoon.

A snowfall warning is in effect for the Wollaston Lake region where 10 to 15 centimetres of snow is expected by the time the storm clears Wednesday night.

High winds caused power outages and tree damage in Sask.

The winds in the province sparked numerous power outages in Regina and Moose Jaw through the overnight period.

There are also reports of tree damage through the city of Regina with at least one fallen tree in the Cathedral neighbourhood.

The destructive winds were also the driving force behind numerous grass fires in southern Saskatchewan, including the wildfire that caused evacuations in Burstall and Leader, Sask.