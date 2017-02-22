Details of the horrific death of 84-year-old Victor Richard McNab were revisited on Wednesday at a sentencing hearing.

Dale Murray Stonechild was convicted last year of manslaughter in McNab's 2013 death in Regina and now a judge must decide how much time he will serve.

The Crown is asking for a life sentence with no chance of parole for seven years.

The court of Queen's Bench heard that Stonechild, now 62, considered McNab his uncle.

Dale Murray Stonechild spoke with CBC News in an interview in 1991. (CBC News)

On the night of the killing in January 2013, the two men had been drinking at McNab's home in the city's North Central area.

Stonechild said at one point McNab said something to him but he blacked out and couldn't remember what else happened.

Violent attack: Crown

What happened after that was a series of violent acts involving multiple weapons, according to Crown prosecutor Drew Gillespie.

Stonechild used McNab's cane to inflict 20 to 30 blows, the court heard. One of his eyes was crushed in the socket; the other one was knocked out of the socket.

'There is violence here beyond belief.' - Drew Gillespie, Crown prosecutor

​Stonechild used a knife to stab McNab 12 times in the chest and twice in the abdomen.

He also stabbed McNab with screwdriver twice in the abdomen.

The next morning, McNab's body was found draped over a chair, his back broken.

"There is violence here beyond belief," Gillespie said.

McNab 'kind, generous, loving man,' says daughter

Part of Wednesday's proceedings was a victim impact statement from McNab's daughter Connie Gordon.

"My dad was a kind, generous, loving man," said Gordon, one of eight children McNab raised.

Police cars surround the home at 1445 Rae St. in Regina where the body of Victor Richard McNab was found in January 2013. (CBC News)

She said her father grew up on reserve, loved to hunt and trap, and loved to tell stories that contained life lessons

"He taught us many things: work hard and never quit," she said. "He had a hard life, but never complained."

Dealing with his death and the court process has been difficult for the entire family, she said.

"Our dad and mushum will leave an empty spot in our hearts that will never be filled," she said. "I will never get a chance to stop by and visit him and that really hurts."

The hearing continues Thursday.