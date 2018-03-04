Saskatoon's own Dale MacKay will be competing on season two of Iron Chef Gauntlet on the Food Network.

MacKay was the winner of the first season of Top Chef Canada in 2011.

MacKay is the chef and co-owner of the Grassroots Restaurant Group, which is responsible for Ayden Kitchen and Bar, Little Grouse on the Prairie, and Sticks and Stones in Saskatoon.

The group is also expanding into Regina, and have signed on to take over the former location of Malt City on the corner of Cornwall Street and 11th Avenue. According to the group's website, the restaurant at this location will be called Avenue.

The show is set to premiere on April 4.