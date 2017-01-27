Regina will host a Grand Slam curling event in September, bringing 60 curling teams to the city for the first event of the upcoming season.

"Hosting a Pinty's Grand Slam in the heart of curling country ... is a huge hit with all of our fans here in Saskatchewan," Joan McCusker, an Olympic gold medallist and curling analyst, said Thursday at the official announcement.

The event, called The Tour Challenge, will be held at Co-operators Centre at Evraz Place from Sept. 5 to 10.

McCusker said it will an exciting start of the 2016-2017 curling season.

"We're in Regina for the kick-off of the most important season of the last four and that is an Olympic season," she said.

The Grand Slam tournament, which is overseen by Sportsnet, includes seven events.

The Tour Challenge in Regina will feature top men's and women's teams and includes slots for Tier 2 players, giving up-and-coming curlers an opportunity to play in a major venue.