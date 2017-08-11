RCMP in Cumberland House, Sask., have charged a 21-year-old man with second-degree murder in the death of a 21-year old woman.

Police responded at 6 a.m. Thursday to a call about an unresponsive woman on Deschambeault Avenue in the community.

When they arrived, paramedics were already attending to the woman, identified as Carissa Ballantyne. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police identified and arrested a suspect.

Acea Dorian was charged with second-degree murder and will appear in provincial court in La Ronge on Monday.

Both Ballantyne and Dorian are from Cumberland House and police say they knew each other.