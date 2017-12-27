Rhonda Apples said her time in the Katimavik program gave her a new insight about being home and what more can be done in Behchoko, N.W.T.

Apples was one of eight youths from the Tlicho region who arrived in Regina and lived together for 20 weeks. Another eight youths were in Peterborough, Ont., as part of the program.

"I got to meet new people, new organizations and see what they do," Apples told CBC Radio's The Morning Edition.

"It's just very different, like, 'Oh, we can use this back in Behchoko. This is what we can use. We should have this. Why isn't this running?' "

Katimavik, a skill-building program, partnered with the Tlicho government in the Northwest Territories and the Cree Regional Authorities in Quebec to enable Indigenous youth to develop skills for post-secondary education and employment.

When Apples spoke to CBC during the summer, she hoped her time in Katimavik and the things she learned in the program could be used as a stepping stone for giving back to her community.

Apples said she would like to see non-profit organizations in the region help people struggling with addiction or poverty.

"I think the biggest highlight is just being able to be proud of where I come from and my culture," Apples said, adding there was not a lot known about Tlicho down south.

"Being able to spread a little bit of the information about myself ... my family — just our culture and our traditions — was a really big highlight."

The Harper government's 2012 budget cuts forced Katimavik to scale back. However, in the 2017 budget, the Liberals announced $105 million for youth service initiatives.

Katimavik wrapped up in Regina on Dec. 13 and the youths have returned home.