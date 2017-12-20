A guilty verdict has been returned in a domestic violence case in Saskatchewan involving a police chase that reached speeds as high as 210 kilometres an hour.

Aaron Murphy was convicted Tuesday of four charges that include assault causing bodily harm and dangerous driving.

Court heard someone spotted the 39-year-old accused arguing with his girlfriend inside a truck at a Regina shopping centre in May 2016 and called police, but the pair headed west of the city when officers arrived.

Police testified they saw Murphy hitting his passenger and that they feared for her life, so a cruiser rammed the truck to slow it down before the woman jumped out as the vehicle was still moving.

The chase ended at a police barricade just outside Moose Jaw, where the truck was forced into a field and Murphy was arrested.

The Crown wants an eight-year prison term while the defence is asking that Murphy be sentenced to time served and released.

During sentencing arguments on Tuesday, the court heard this is the third time he has been convicted of harming the same woman.

The Crown prosecutor reminded the judge that Saskatchewan's rate of domestic violence is more than double the national average.

The judge's decision is expected in the new year.