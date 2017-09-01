A Saskatchewan couple has taken their classic convertible from coast to coast this summer, to commemorate 150 years of Canada.

Back in June, Linda and Rodney Trytten from Kyle, Sask., dipped their car's wheels into the Pacific Ocean off Vancouver Island. On Friday, their cross-country journey came to a close, as the farmers dipped their wheels into the Atlantic Ocean in Cupids, N.L.

It's all part of the Canadian Coasters tour, which saw about 200 people cruise their classic cars across the country. The tour started in Victoria on June 28 and ended in St. John's on Sept. 1.

The classic car

The Tryttens took on the trek in their candy apple red '53 Pontiac Chieftain convertible, a car that's been in their family for nearly 60 years.

"It's quite unique in that there are not a lot of American-model convertibles of this nature around," said Linda.

The car had belonged to Rodney's uncle, who had hoped to one day restore it.

The trek was part of the Canadian Coasters 2017 tour, commemorating Canada's 150th birthday. (Submitted by Linda Trytten)

"Unfortunately, his health didn't allow him to do that, so he sold the car to Rodney and we've had it in our shed since 1980," said Linda.

When Linda found out about the Canadian Coasters tour in 2010, she saw it as a chance to finally restore the car, take it on a journey, and meet different people across the country.

"We should go see all of our country because we have the best country," said Linda.

The couple had the car's powertrain fixed, the exterior painted, and the interior of the car re-done. The convertible was ready to go three weeks before they hit the road. Now, they've put over 17,000 kilometres on the vintage vehicle.

Hitting the road

"It's amazing when you see people come and they give you a thumbs up on the highway," said Linda.

"They see all these old vehicles and sometimes they even stop at red lights when we're in the city and they'll say, 'Where can we see your cars?'"

The couple's two sons are handling the harvest and their daughter took over bookkeeping duties so they could leave their farm to go on this adventure.

Linda said some of the journey's highlights included visiting Lillooet, B.C., and being treated to entertainment and a salmon dinner by the First Nations community; going through the Bellevue Mine in Alberta; and seeing old churches in different communities across the country.

"I think one of the biggest highlights is when anyone has car problems … everyone comes. You maybe have six guys underneath the hood trying to help out and bring parts and bring tools," said Linda.

"It's just like one big family and you're never stranded."

The couple will begin their journey back to Saskatchewan on Sept. 2.