In the latest in a number of efforts, the Onion Lake RCMP have temporarily rearranged their resources at certain times to do more targeted enforcement.

From Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, Onion Lake RCMP conducted what they call an "enhanced enforcement effort." They conducted traffic stops, checked on curfew breaches and executed arrest warrants. Eighteen arrests and 172 vehicle stops were made.

RCMP say these targeted policing efforts are in response to community safety concerns in places such as Onion Lake, Turtleford and the Battlefords.

'Establishing this team will enhance our ongoing response to criminal activity.' - Curtis Zablocki, Commanding Officer of "F" Division

Because of their success, RCMP say they will be establishing a Crime Reduction Team so they can shift to this method on a more ongoing basis and then expand it throughout the province.

'Targeted, high-intensity approach'

"This targeted, high-intensity approach to enforcement and investigation has proven effective in taking drugs, firearms and criminals off the streets of our Saskatchewan communities, making them safer," Assistant Commissioner Curtis Zablocki, the Commanding Officer of "F" Division, said in a news release.

The RCMP also said they would make it a priority to work closely with communities and their leaders.

"On behalf of our leadership and community, we're very grateful for the ongoing, positive working relationship with RCMP to continue to provide a safe community for our people," said Chief Wallace Fox of the Onion Lake Cree Nation.