Regina Fire and Protective Services are investigating a two-storey house fire that broke out Monday morning.

It started at approximately 7:15 a.m. CST on the 1600 block of Toronto St., east of the downtown area.

Crews poured water into the two-storey structure.

Initial reports suggest the fire may have started in the rear of the house.

Crews were battling a house fire on the 1600 block of Toronto St. in Regina on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. (Alec Salloum/CBC)

No one was found inside after an initial sweep of the home.

An ambulance was at the scene but there was no immediate word on injuries.

It is not clear how the fire started or the extent of the damage.