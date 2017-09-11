The office manager at the ModSpace trailer facility says he was still trying to flee the property while propane tanks were exploding Monday afternoon.

Neil Fairbairn was doing paperwork in his office when he heard the noise.

When he looked outside he saw the back corner of the loading dock was on fire. He called 911 and then fled the building, but not before the explosions started.

Police and fire officials blocked off Sherwood Road near where the fire was burning. (Alex Solducha/CBC)

"I got out of there as best I could. Propane tanks started exploding, I was still in the yard when that happened," said Fairbairn.

"I got the heck out."

The fire at an industrial plant just north of Regina had fire crews scrambling.

No one was hurt, but crews battled for more than an hour as flames and heavy smoke spewed from the site on the 300 block of Sherwood Road.

Fairbairn said the fire began around 3:30 p.m. CST.

He said there were four explosions from separate tanks.

Fairbairn said it took about 10 minutes before fire crews arrived, adding that he told crews fighting the fire about any hazardous materials in the area surrounding the blaze. The facility he worked at did not have hazardous materials, he said.

He expects workers won't be able to return to the building for a couple of days but he is not sure about the cost estimate for damages.

Fire and police had a section of the road closed off for several hours.

There's no word on what might have caused the blaze.