Federal restrictions on which entities can and cannot use terms like "bank," "banking" and "banker" only creates confusion and puts unnecessary work and distractions on the plate of provincial credit unions, according to one group.

SaskCentral, which represents 46 credit unions in the province, is unhappy about an advisory from the federal Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions that says credit unions cannot refer to their services as "banking."

"I think it will be very awkward ... because of the nature and the use of the term is so widely accepted by the public," said Keith Nixon, CEO of SaskCentral.

"It just creates a great, big question mark in the minds of public and a lot of confusion ..."

The change takes effect immediately but credit unions have until Dec. 31 to change the wording on websites or apps. The deadline for printed materials is June 30, 2018, and the deadline for signs is June 30, 2019.

'What is a credit union, then?'

Credit unions have used the verb 'bank' and the term 'banking' to describe what they do, without penalty, for years with the tacit support of federal officials, SaskCentral said in a news release.

"It raises many more question about, 'What is a credit union, then?' if it can't do financial services or can't communicate in a way that is publicly accepted, in the verbal term of 'banking,'" Nixon said.

When it comes to online banking, for example, the wording may have to change to something along the lines of "online money management."

The organization says if credit unions do not comply, charges may be laid against them due to wording in The Bank Act, a piece of federal legislation that's nearly as old as Confederation.

"We are actively engaging with the federal government to consider actually changing the legislation to make it clear that the definition or the term might be used in a verbal sense and try and relieve the pressure in that way," Nixon said.

The federal Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions was not immediately available for comment as of noon Wednesday.