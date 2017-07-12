Saskatchewan credit unions say it's unfair they can no longer say they're involving in 'banking'.

SaskCentral, which represents 46 credit unions in the province, is unhappy about an advisory from the federal Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions that says credit unions cannot refer to their services as "banking."

The change takes effect immediately but credit unions will be allowed up to three years to make changes to their websites, as well as to printed materials such as brochures and signs.

Credit unions have used the verb 'bank' and the term 'banking' to describe what they do, without penalty, for years with the tacit support of federal officials, SaskCentral said in a news release.

"We are obviously disappointed in this decision," SaskCentral CEO Keith Nixon said in the release. "It goes against all elements of common vernacular, and puts credit unions at a distinct disadvantage."

When it comes to online banking, for example, the wording may have to change to something along the lines of "online money management".

The organization says if credit unions do not comply — charges may be laid against them due to wording in The Bank Act, a piece of federal legislation that's nearly as old as Confederation.

Credit unions have until Dec. 31 to change the wording on websites or apps; the deadline for printed materials is June 30, 2018 and the deadline for signs is June 30, 2019.