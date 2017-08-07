The streets of Warman, Sask. are flooded after a storm wreaked havoc on the area Monday evening.

Residents posted photos and videos to social media showing everything from extremely heavy rain to large hail.

Warman Fire Rescue‏ has warned residents to keep kids away from flooded intersections until the area is cleared, as some manhole covers have been removed.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area Monday night.

