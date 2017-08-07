The streets of Warman, Sask. are flooded after a storm wreaked havoc on the area Monday evening.
Residents posted photos and videos to social media showing everything from extremely heavy rain to large hail.
Warman Fire Rescue has warned residents to keep kids away from flooded intersections until the area is cleared, as some manhole covers have been removed.
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area Monday night.
