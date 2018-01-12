Skip to Main Content
Sask. woman pleads guilty to impairment in crash that killed cab driver

A Saskatchewan woman has pleaded guilty to impaired driving-related charges after a crash last summer that killed a cab driver.

Debra Hamann, 59, will face a sentencing hearing next month

The Canadian Press ·
Bisho Varghese Kalappurakkal, better known as Bisho Varghese, was the victim of a collision that took place east of the city of Estevan, Sask. in June of last year. Debra Hamann, 59, has pleaded guilty to impairment causing bodily harm and death. (Submitted photo)

Debra Hamann, who is 59, entered the plea this week to charges of driving with a blood-alcohol level over .08 causing death and driving with a blood alcohol level over .08 causing bodily harm.

Court heard the Bienfait, Sask., resident was driving a sport-utility vehicle last June when she collided with a taxi just outside the community.

The 35-year-old taxi driver, Bisho Kalappurakkal, was killed. Kalappurakkal also worked as a personal care aide in Estevan's hospital.

A 27-year-old man who was a passenger had minor injuries.

Hamann will face a sentencing hearing next month. 

