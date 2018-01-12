Sask. woman pleads guilty to impairment in crash that killed cab driver

A Saskatchewan woman has pleaded guilty to a couple of impaired-related charges after a crash last summer that

killed a cab driver.

Debra Hamann, who is 59, entered the plea this week to charges of driving with a blood-alcohol level over .08 causing death and driving with a blood alcohol level over .08 causing bodily harm.

Court heard the Bienfait, Sask., resident was driving a sport-utility vehicle last June when she collided with a taxi just outside the community.

The 35-year-old taxi driver, Bisho Kalappurakkal, was killed. Kalappurakkal also worked as a personal care aide in Estevan's hospital.

A 27-year-old man who was a passenger had minor injuries.

Hamann will face a sentencing hearing next month.