'Craft beer is dominating': local brewing becomes multi-million dollar industry in Sask.

Craft beer is brewing and booming in Saskatchewan.

According to a recent report by Economic Development Regina Inc., craft beer was a multi-million dollar industry in 2017.

The report looked at seven breweries in the Greater Regina Area (GRA), including Brewsters, Bushwakker, District Brewing Company, Malty National Brewing Co., Nokomis Craft Ales, Pile O'Bones Brewing Company and Rebellion Brewing.

Within those breweries, there was nearly $11 million in economic activity and over 100 jobs created, as well as more than 40 jobs in brewery-run establishments.

"It's pretty overwhelming to see the numbers," said Mark Heise, president of Rebellion Brewing.

Mark Heise, president of Rebellion Brewing, shows off one of the brewery's taproom exclusive beers. He says the craft beer industry is bringing people together in Saskatchewan. (https://www.facebook.com/rebellionbrewingco)

"We actually are creating jobs and creating economic benefit for the city and you can actually measure that," he said.

"We're using local crops. We're using local fruit. We only sell the products here in Saskatchewan and we're really proud of that."

Heise said the craft beer industry isn't just contributing to the economy, it's also bringing communities together.

"People in Saskatchewan love good beer," he said. "We all work really hard to try and make great beer and tell a good story."

"A lot of blood, sweat and tears has to go in to this just to keep everything moving and humming, but we do it because we love it," he said.

The industry also generated over $1.6 million combined in federal and provincial taxes.

Still hitting stride

Craft brewing in Saskatchewan is expected to grow 30 per cent in 2018, according to the report.

"It's actually really significant for any industry," said Shaadie Musleh, manager of strategic and competitive intelligence at Economic Development Regina Inc. He led the report's research.

"In terms of other industries, it's exceptional. I don't know too many industries that can say they're going to see a 30 per cent return year over year," he said.

However, Musleh said the 30 per cent growth is partly because the industry is still in the growing stage.

"I would say there's tons of momentum behind [craft breweries] and it's really fascinating to see how the industry has really grown," he said.

Rebellion Brewing is already running well above the projected 30 per cent increase, according to Heise.

"I feel like we're just getting started. There's almost unlimited potential as to how much higher that could grow." he said.

"The market has changed. Craft beer is dominating," added Musleh.

Data used to compile the report came from breweries included in the report.

Rebellion Brewing recognized internationally

Rebellion Brewing recently won a bronze medal at the World Beer Cup, which is one of the biggest beer competitions in the world.

"When I heard we won the award, I ran around my house and did some high-kicks," said Heise.

"I'm a pretty big dude but I was able to pull off some high-kicks. It was pretty exciting," he said with a laugh.