A Canadian Pacific Railway freight train has derailed in southwestern Saskatchewan.

Transportation Safety Board spokesperson Eric Collard says 36 cars went off the tracks Tuesday night west of Swift Current.

He says the train was not carrying any dangerous goods. There was no spill and were no injuries, Collard said.

The train was heading west when it derailed at the Maple Creek subdivision.

Collard says one of the cars that derailed was carrying potash.

TSB investigators were heading to the area.