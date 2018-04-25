Farmer ordered to pay $28K after 27 cows under his care die

A Saskatchewan farmer is on the hook for $28,600 after 27 cows he was tasked with caring for died, likely due to drowning.

Details of the case were released in a recent Court of Queen's Bench decision.

The dead cows belonged to Lynn and Lyle Davis and accounted for 30 per cent of their herd of 89 cows.

Back in August 2013, Lyle Davis needed a hip replacement, so the cows were leased to Darren Shindle in the meantime.

The legal dispute arose when Shindle interpreted a clause in their agreement as absolving him of any deaths but a judge determined it only absolved him of one death.

"In the event that a cow or calf dies, then no replacement is required, and no responsibility will be brought to bear on either party," the clause reads.

As a result, Shindle has been ordered to pay for 26 of the 27 dead cows.

Deaths only mentioned when cows returned

Shindle paid Davis nearly $7,000 and as part of the agreement, Shindle could keep any calves born.

The cows were delivered in December 2013. By October 2014, Davis had requested they be returned sans calves. Throughout October, 62 cows were returned to Davis over multiple trips.

During the final trip on Oct. 30, Shindle told Davis that 27 of them had died over the winter, the first time he had mentioned any deaths.

Court heard Shindle held off on mentioning the deaths because he didn't want Davis to reclaim his cows before Shindle could claim the spring calves.

Although Davis suspected that Shindle had sold the cows, Shindle said the cows drowned after they fell through some ice.

Davis was unable to identify a tagged pile of 27 cow carcasses on Shindle's property. A veterinarian was not called to confirm a cause of death.

The Davises argued that cows require daily monitoring to ensure they survive. The mass cow deaths would not have occurred unless the cows were "grossly neglected."

Regina Queen's Bench Justice Meghan McCreary agreed that they were responsible.

"I find that the defendants breached the agreement by failing to reasonably care for the cows, leading to the death of 27 cows," McCreary's April 5 written decision said.