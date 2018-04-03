'She was a good girl': 2nd-degree murder trial hears police statements from accused's cousin

Raina Joyea told police officers she didn't know why her older cousin, Tia Pinacie-Littlechief, would have stabbed 27-year-old Justin Crowe.

However, she believed Pinacie-Littlechief, who is accused of second-degree murder in Crowe's 2015 stabbing death, wouldn't have done it unless she felt threatened.

"She was a good girl," 16-year-old Joyea, who died in 2016, told RCMP officers in October 2015. "She wouldn't do it just to stab him just for the fun of it."

Pinacie-Littlechief's trial by judge and jury is now in its third week.

She testified Monday​ in her own defence​ and told the jury Crowe attacked her and Joyea that night.​ Pinacie-Littlechief said Crowe repeatedly smashed her teenage cousin's head into the concrete outside the house, after they tried to intervene in a fight between Crowe and another woman.

On Tuesday, portions of Joyea's statements to RCMP officers made just days after Crowe was killed on Oct. 27, 2015 were played for the jury at Regina's Court of Queen's Bench.

Court heard Joyea tell police about a party that began at Pinacie-Littlechief's apartment in Regina and the drinking that continued as the group of seven left the city for the Piapot First Nation.

She spoke about feeling uncomfortable about Crowe. "As soon as I saw him or whatever, I just didn't trust him," Joyea told police.

She said Crowe tried to put his arm around her waist at the Piapot home but she rejected his advances.

However, after that she didn't remember much of anything beyond the moment she and Pinacie-Littlechief decided to go for a cigarette, she told police.

"When I stood up all the alcohol must have went through my body," she said. "It was like a dream, like I couldn't see but I could hear.… I could still hear the music."

Her next memories were of feeling sore and beat up, she said as she described her injuries to police.

"They told me that they found me by the graveyard," she said.

Joyea said she had a bump on her head that bled a lot, as well as bruises and soreness on her thighs, lower back and shoulders.

Earlier in the trial, civilian witnesses testified about finding her crying in the cemetery the morning of Oct. 27. RCMP Const. Carrie McCoombs testified when she retrieved Joyea around 8 a.m., the pillow the girl was laying on was soaked in blood.

McCoombs testified that the girl said "I think I did something wrong, but I wasn't with Tia."

Officers asked her why Pinacie-Littlechief stabbed Crowe.

​"She must have felt like she was in danger," she said. "Or I was in danger."

But when asked specifically why Pinacie-Littlechief would have been scared, Joyea said she didn't know.

The RCMP officers asked Joyea if she was holding back and not revealing all of the information that she knew.

"I'm not holding back.… I just don't remember."

Before her death, she spoke to an officer at the Carlyle RCMP detachment on Jan. 2, 2016.

Closing arguments in Pinacie-Littlechief's trial are expected to be presented Wednesday afternoon.