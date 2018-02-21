Country Thunder is banning festival goers from bringing large bags into the gated areas for this year's events.

People can still bring in clear plastic bags, disposable freezer bags and small clutches. However, they will not be able to tote camera bags, coolers, large purses or backpacks.

Country Thunder's new bag policy, as indicated on its website. (Country Thunder)

"The fun side of the festival can't happen until you have all of your policies in place," said Gerry Krochak, director of marketing and media for the festival.

The change was made to enhance security at the festival in light of violent incidents that have occurred throughout North America at festivals and events in the past few years, he said.

"We certainly want to do our part to up the level of safety and security so that was kind of the catalyst for making these changes."

In 2017, a man was charged with uttering threats in connection with an online post referencing the Las Vegas shooting, which left dozens dead and hundreds injured, and the Country Thunder music festival scheduled for the summer.

"Anytime any of those things happen it makes you look at yourself and ask what we can do to ensure we are doing our part," Krochak said.

He said the way festival planners have to think about safety, especially how to increase it, has changed.

"It becomes the new normal. Air travel was a lot different pre-9-11," he said. "Going to large scale events where there's tens of thousands people, again it's due diligence and it's the world we live in."

Country Thunder has four festivals in North America. The Saskatchewan festival is scheduled for July 12-15 in Craven, Sask.