Counsellors are being made available for students in Meadow Lake, Sask., after a "serious incident" prompted a police search Monday for a person considered armed and dangerous.

Police have not disclosed what the incident was or whether the suspect has been found.

The Northwest School Division used social media to inform the community that school would resume in Meadow Lake on Tuesday.

"We have been communicating with RCMP, and work closely with them whenever an incident occurs that may impact our school community. Based on this communication and their advice we will move forward with class tomorrow," wrote the school division.

"We understand that some students may need extra support at school, so we are making our team of counsellors available in Meadow Lake [Tuesday] morning."

The school division said the counsellors would be available on an as-needed basis.

Lockdowns lifted

Late Monday afternoon, the City of Meadow Lake wrote on social media that the RCMP told them there was no longer any danger to the public.

It reopened its arena and aquatic facility, which had been put on lockdown in the early afternoon.

Earlier on Monday, the RCMP said they were searching for a male described as being about five feet eight inches in height and 102 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a grey hat, which is of the Burton brand, glasses, a red hoodie with black writing, and black Adidas track pants.

Anyone who spots him is asked to call RCMP.