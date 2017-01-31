Regina's city council voted on Monday night to renegotiate a deal to sell treated sewage only to Western Potash Corp.

The deal in question states that the city of Regina can solely sell its effluent to the potash corporation. That equates to a contract that pays a stand-by fee of $200,000 annually to the city — but could have been a lot more.

Western Potash has been planning a potash mine 30 kilometres southeast of the city. Known as the Milestone project, it will be a solution mine in which the salty mineral is flushed out with water and dried on the surface.

Originally, the deal was going to span 45 years and would supply 60,000 cubic meters of effluent, or treated sewage, per day for the first six years of mine operation. The mine operation was supposed to start in 2016.

Western Potash Corp. now says it will need substantially less water and with their plant not operational they are looking to renegotiate the deal.

Also, the $200,000 payment that the corporation owed Jan. 1, 2017 will be postponed to June 30, 2017.

All but one city councillor voted in favour of the renegotiation.

Snow routes pilot

Council also approved a snow routes pilot program, aimed at preventing people from parking on the street following heavy snowfall.

The routes will run on Victoria Avenue (Broad Street to Winnipeg Street), Winnipeg Street (Victoria Avenue to College Avenue) and College Avenue (Winnipeg Street to Abbott Road).

There will be a fine of $110.00 for parking on a snow route.

The city has allotted $85,000 to put up signs along the routes before next winter.