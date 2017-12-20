The Saskatchewan government is going to allow the trapping of cougars and black bears in the southern part of the province.
The cougar population is making a comeback in Saskatchewan.
Officials say they believe there's now enough of the big cats to allow hunters to start trapping them.
They will also allow black bears to be trapped in the same area.
Not everyone is happy about the decision.
An animal defence group says trapping animals can lead to suffering because trappers have up to five days to check their traps.
"That allows for just serious horrific suffering," Camille Lavchuk with Animal Defence said Tuesday.
The province says trapping is the best way to reintroduce a harvest for the large animals.
They will monitor the number of bears and cougars killed to make sure neither is wiped out in the province.
