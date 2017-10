Dalmeny police are warning residents to be vigilant after a cougar sighting at a local park.

The animal was seen at Tooke Park at about 2:45 p.m. CST on Friday afternoon in Dalmeny, which is about 25 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

Police said parents should monitor their children's activities and be cautious if they are walking pets around the retention pond in the area.

Anyone who sees the animal is being asked to contact the Dalmeny Police Service at 306-254-2114.