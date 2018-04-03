Coroner's office leading investigation after woman found dead in Regina

The Office of the Chief Coroner is leading an investigation into the death of a 40-year-old woman found dead in Regina early Saturday morning.

Regina police said in a news release Tuesday that their investigation has not found any evidence of foul play. The coroner's office will continue to look into the circumstances of the death with assistance from police.

The woman's body was found on the 1800 block of Sixth Avenue near Rose Street shortly after 5 a.m. CST on Saturday.

The person who made the report told police there was an unresponsive person, according to the Regina Police Service.

Responders arrived and found the person had died.

Police said they will not be releasing the woman's name.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers or Regina Police Service.